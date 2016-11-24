…There’s also the ‘Lessons the Liberals Failed to Learn’ right there on the very same page. While the viewpoint of their authors differs a bit, there is no doubt that in this regard they are identical: without a look back, those on the road forward are not prepared to plan ahead.

Both of these articles continue on, and we’ve put this page and each article’s respective following pages here:

*http://losangelesfreepress.com/election-reveals-democrats-weakness/

*http://losangelesfreepress.com/lessons-the-liberals-failed-to-learn/

You can make comment there, if you’re not still shell-shocked from the recent events. Of course, it does go with out saying (but you can say so if you wish) just how remarkable it is, that had you had these articles in your hand just 1 month ago… though they were first published in the LA FP in 1966… how clearly they could have told you about that turn in the road in 2016.