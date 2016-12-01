There’s no question of what news in this week’s Throwback Thursday Issue of the LA Free Press deserves your attention – and that’s why the Victory of the Farm Workers is on its 50-year-old Front Page. That’s also the reason that we’ve put it into our A Unique Perspective section… so you can read it in its entirety AND make comment. Here’s how you get to that: http://losangelesfreepress.com/farm-workers-win-big-grape-victory/

That said… nothing says 60’s more than that sub-headline at the very top of the page – Ken Kesey’s ‘Acid Test’ except, maybe, ‘Is Love Obscene in S.F.?’. So, you’re getting both! The Article about the Acid Test (Graduation, as it turns out) is right here. And the other story is on the 2nd page of the article about the Farm Worker’s Victory (at the link given above). It’s just like the Ellen Show.

Now to those of you who might have a spare moment for contemplation… LSD is back, and micro-dosing has been said to have had a positive impact on those who need to think creatively – like those .com types up in Silicon Valley. Might LSD be beneficial for us, as well – teachers, philosophers, sci-fi writers, medical researchers, musicians, et al? Time to bring that Acid Test back?

(btw… if you’d like to know the history of how the Test arrived in LA and its evolution there, just let us know. The whole story is in the LA FP Archives.)