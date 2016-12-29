HIS year, then, must have felt like ours does, now.

That said, there is also an article, on page 2, about Santa getting hauled off to the pokey. So, not the best day for him, either, but still a notch up from being airbrushed by the H-E’s artist.

As to these men in our page 3 article, ‘Must These Men Die’, for some, it was, indeed, a notch down.



Now, it’s fifty years later, what will this new year bring? We hope, for all of you, for all of us, metaphorically speaking, that there will be a bright light that we can all follow to a better place.