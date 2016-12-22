What was up 50 years ago

and

in the LA Free Press?

Well, while the publishers of nudist magazines got off scot-free, the LA Free Press got hammered. A bit more of an explanation…

As you can see from the article in the bottom right, Free Speech Rights were upheld with a ruling that magazines promoting the joys of being a nudist were not pornographic. What you don’t see is a reference to any earlier article about the Beverly Hills ACLU Chapter’s involvement in this matter.

So, for your edification and entertainment, we’ll pluck that from our feature column (Flashback Fridays) in our DAILY newspaper (yes! we do have one of those). That article is at this link: http://uniquenewspaper.com/aclu-stands-up-for-nudists/

As to the LA Free Press…it still needs its own day in court; the top headline indicates that, thus far, the police department, instead of the courts, has been the arbitrator of what the LA FP can and cannot report on. And the sub-headline ‘Free Press Writer Gets Battered’ and story below that, makes it obvious that ‘cannot’ is more likely to be their decision in many instances. (For those you on the edge of your seats about how this all turns out… we did get our day in court… and, ummm, and the court (not saying there was any ‘undue influence’) was not all that keen on us, either. We should have called the ACLU, too!)

But, wait. There’s also that article on a civil liberties lawyer getting arrested, and then one about some community college students’ umbrage over restrictions on their right to speak out freely. Seems to be a theme here, hey?

Nevertheless, as I know Tim Leary’s name caught your eye, too, I’m thinking that the ‘Police Statement on LSD’ will be of some interest, as well. Here it is for your perusal… and to be put to good use.