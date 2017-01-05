Here’s our first Throwback Thursday of the New Year… and the beginning of this year’s ’50 Years-Back’ Series. Is it really worthwhile to review 1967? Well, I can tell you this now… and as you’ll see… the year didn’t quite turn out as Mr. Lipton predicted (or had hoped). But right from this very first Issue, there ARE clues as to how it’s going to unfold, even (and, maybe, especially) in the Letters to the Editor. So, for the very first time I am including those here… I think you’ll find them enlightening, some quite entertaining. My fervent hope is that you’ll be inspired to post something in a similar format.

Also, there’s always some info you can use further on down the road… though you might know which item it is now, or when it might become valuable to you. For instance, right there on the Front Page is that ‘teaser’ headline ‘How Not to Stop The War’. Sure, I know that you know that Father DuBay is really going to be telling you how to STOP the war. And you might be thinking, these days, why would I need to know THAT? Well… think again… because it looks like we’re going to have a Cabinet full of war mongers.

Further down on the list of what’s important (depending on your situation, of course) might be that article “On Collecting Damages For Unlawful Arrest”. For me, for example, it’s coming in handy these 50 years later as I was falsely (and flagrantly) arrested for ‘unlawful assembly’ some years ago. Here’s just the tiniest bit of info: In California, it takes JUST TWO to constitute an ‘unlawful assembly’! Fortunately, after NINE hearings and a FOUR day trial, my ‘criminal’ charges for participating in a protest were ‘dismissed’.

Now we’re onto the ‘Civil’ trial for my pursuit of life, liberty, happiness… and ‘damages’. It’s set for SIX days beginning on February 7th and, sure, you’re welcome to “come-on-down” – admission is free! In the meantime, more details on the circumstance of the ‘crime’ will be forth coming in our Special Features beginning next week.

Hope you enjoy these first five pages of ‘this’ year’s first Issue… now let’s see how our own New Year goes.