For weeks now, you’ve been seeing that, tossing aside their agreement, the LAPD was hot on the heels of the hippies and the hipsters and, surely, those kids just weren’t gonna take it no more. But they weren’t the only ones being put upon, and, this time, they weren’t the only ones to speak out.

Right there, at the bottom of this Issue of the LA Free Press, in that singular picture, was a call not just for civility, but for Civil Rights – for a persecuted minority. The Black Cat Tavern was a Gay bar, one that had been raided – along with many others in LA – in the first week of this new year of 1967. Those raids and this standing for Equal Rights for Homophiles took place more than two years BEFORE the incident at the Stonewall Inn.

Coincidentally, it was a year ago, this month, that we published a list of Events for Negro History Week. Most everyone is surprised to find out that, under one name or another, it’s been around since the 1920’s, not just since the passage of the Civil Rights Act.You can see the entire list HERE.

You’ll probably note that The Week began on the 12th and is set to conclude on the 20th with the Coronation of Miss Negro History Week. And that, on the same page, an announcement that the Acid Test has come to town, and proof that there really was a time when a university education was free.

But I digress — if you had been standing next to that young man back then, who was asking for Rights equal to others, Black Americans, for instance, how long might you have told him he would have to wait?

