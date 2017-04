Yup…it’s our 50-year Throwback Thursday. In deference to Black History Month, we’re going with the article on the ‘situation’ in Watts. But it’s only our ‘lead’ story as the others on the Front Page of this 1967 Issue of the LA Free Press are too important to ignore. So, tonight, we’ll publish more about each of them in a second posting.

In the meantime, look over this one article and consider what still must change.