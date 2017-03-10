

“The Administration’s Credibility Gap”…a phrase ripped from today’s headlines? Of course not – as this is our once-a-week, every week, 50-year Throwback Thursday post. So is it that, way back then, there were events comparable to those of our present time? YES – and that’s sure as Shinola.

In fact, that’s the very point of this weekly feature… to show that it’s all been done before… AND to emphasize that these are lessons to be learned from so that, this time around, we actually go forward.

To that end, here’s the full quote from the text:

“A term such as ‘credibility gap’ to describe the way the Johnson Administration talks about the Vietnam war is just too mild. What we’re subjected to is deliberate falsification and downright lying.”

You’ll not want to get hung up with it being about Johnson…certainly you recognize that it highlights the comparable problem with our latest administration. And, too, you don’t want to get stuck on it being about that Vietnam war. Simply swap ‘Trump’ for ‘Johnson’, and ‘North Korea’ for ‘Vietnam’… and you can see what’s coming.

Now… what to do? What. to. do? Well… let’s figure that out after this brief look at what was done and, too, why (as the other side is looking at the same lesson) it it isn’t likely to work today. (More coming early tomorrow… that means you can give it a twirl in your head before we say even one more word.)

