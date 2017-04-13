

Sure, on this 50-Year Throwback the Zen comes first… as it’s the Front Page story.

And, too, it’s done by our good friend Peter Bergman.

Peter was not just the guy doing Radio Free Oz, not just the guy in Firesign Theatre.

PETER was the guy who coined the term ‘Love-In’ (and we, the LA Free Press, were the guys who put that first event together!)

Was THAT a Birthday, or what?

Stuck on that last question? Then it’s time you took a moment to read the article.

And what about our headline today – Zen Someone (Joan Baez) Did Something Right? Well, as it ‘just happens’, when you flip to the second page of the first article… there’s a date-appropriate Tax Day Surprise! Actually, a heroic act of Joan’s… you’ll see the small article on that, which, eventually, had large consequences.