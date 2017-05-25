

Farcical FLAGS (Federation for Liberation from Asinine Glorification of Symbols) and the Anonymous Committee in Support of the Decline of Symbol Fixation and Resurgent Nationalistic Idiocy focused on the fake news that flag burning was all the rage at UCLA.

In fact, the flag burning event was merely a ruse by The Right to discredit the educational institution…with the hope that that might garner support for a stripped down educational budget.

Might we see a similar strategy – and a similar response – these 50 years later?

