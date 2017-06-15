

In 1967, Phil Ochs wrote for the LA Free Press “A protest demonstration does not satisfy the demands of modern mass communications: It is somehow out out of time with the electric age.”

(Since then, the ‘electric age’ has far surpassed – we imagine – anything that Phil had in mind, and the pendulum has swung back; mass protests seem to be the only thing to satisfy what is now ‘mass’ communications.)

He goes onto say, “A protest is an act of negation against an act of negation, cancelling each other out. The times demand a positive approach to demonstrations, a pro-life, joyful, energized, magnificently absurd demonstration against the sucking vacuum of war.”

If he had said “grande” instead of “magnificently absurd” would he have been right on?

