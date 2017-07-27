How is that? well…

*The Boys in Blue – no, wait… it’s that guy that’s OUT of uniform… found a way to turn the Love-In into any thing but that and, with batons a flyin’, busted up a basketfull of hippies, and off to jail they went.

*Over in the UK, there was another kind of bust… and one Stone, two Stones were set up and went down over there.

*And, then there’s the Lovin’ Spoonful’s infamy wherein their dealer got busted. It’s written up in one LA FP article, and forever memorialized in the advert that urged readers to burn their records and… not to ball them.-

Hey.. it was the 60’s, a time of many different kinds of protest, right?

Related