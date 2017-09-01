As a kid in the 1980s, I can recall a children’s television commercial declaring, “Drugs Drugs Drugs! Which are good which are bad? Drugs Drugs Drugs! Ask your mom and ask your dad.”

Generally speaking, this attitude continues to pervade our culture with respect to drugs. Drugs are often divided into two categories-good and bad. Usually legal drugs ( prescription medication, alcohol, tobacco, cold medicines, and caffeine ) are categorized as the “good” ones, while illegal drugs ( cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana ) are considered the “bad.” But a problem rises when we think of substances in such over-simplified, yet confusing categories.

Consider alcohol. For many individuals of legal age, alcohol is a socially acceptable drug of choice. Viewed through a good/bad lens, alcohol can accordingly be categorized as “good.” Yet statistics and research show that alcohol has serious-you might say “bad”-social and physical health problems associated with it. So is alcohol, or any drug for that matter, good or bad?

In reality it is neither! Alcohol is simply alcohol. It is a substance. A drug isn’t necessarily good or bad; instead a drug is considered to be any substance that changes the way we think, act, or feel. This definition covers all drugs: over the counter, illegal, prescriptions, social acceptable, legal. The positive or negative effects of drugs depend on the way that they are used or misused. Instead of blaming the drug for the problems we may encounter, we must look at how we use or misuse the substance in question.