

Oh, sure… it was easy to pick the to-be-featured story… the Detroit Riots, right there on our Front Page (50 years ago). But you saw it splashed all over the (TV) news last week, right? Now, Why is that? Well, in the olden days we might be a week behind – this story did not happen in our backyard, and we weren’t a daily. Nevertheless, Los Angelinos often found, with regard to both local and national news, the ‘real’ story in our pages first (as the LA Times mostly carried the ‘mainstream message’).

That said, today we’ll bring you the ‘other’ news (again a message that you wouldn’t have likely found in the more common metropolitan papers, certainly not one that would have been promoted – in order to spread the word, favorably – on their front pages). Please read and enjoy the Front Page promoted ‘Peace Leafleters Bug Army – -Prevent Inductions’.

And, still, the entire ‘DETROIT -REVOLUTION IN THE REVOLUTION’ article is under the ‘A Unique Perspective’ Tab (under the ‘Revolutionary Vibes’ Topic) elsewhere on this website. Even before you find it, though, because, as the old adage goes – a picture is worth a thousand words (and captions help 😊) the ‘integrated band of looters’ lets you know that this telling is not going to be as one-sided as many others.

We’re also putting up another 3 pages on the ‘Diggers’ – under the ‘A Unique Perspective’ Tab (this article, though, is under the ‘Social Injustice’ Topic). The Diggers were a San Francisco phenomenon – some say they brought Utopia, hippies recognized it as freelandia+; the Diggers have a ‘free’ store.. clothes, household appliances, and such, they serve meals at other locations, arrange free ‘housing’ (couches on which to crash, transportation, etc. and etc.

Here’s a quote from one of those San Franciscans, “In San Francisco you just don’t need any money at all anymore.” (And with regard to the Utopian end… ‘the same cat told the Free Press “All of what you need is yours as a matter of right.”)

By April of ‘this’ year, they had set up an LA office, and as our article reports, “they founded a “Love Force” to communicate with all parties…and their to-date statistics are pretty impressive: they have “crashed” 4,872 people, fed up to 700 people a day (perhaps 10,000 meals so far), placed about 200 into jobs, helped about 150 runaways return home. What’s the future they have in mind? And your thoughts about what occurred? Over at the ‘A Unique Perspective’ Tab under which this article is filed, you not only have the chance to say, you’ve the opportunity to become a Contributing Writer for the Los Angeles Free Press. Check it out!

Related