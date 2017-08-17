Our ’50-Year Throwback Thursday’ is quite a contrast, isn’t it? What with Whites, this week, demanding their Superior Rights vs Blacks fighting just for equality… 50 years ago. And could the contrast be any sharper than this: the Black leader, in his fight for his Rights back then in the 1960’s (mind you, that’s NOT the 1860’s), is arrested under the Fugitive Slave Law(!) (in Virginia, of all places), while this year’s White Supremacists (in Virginia, of all places) are expressing their gratitude for their ‘equal’ treatment by the current President of the United States.

Interestingly, we think, the interview reveals that Fake News is not a new phenomenon. And when you get past that (in the interview) you may be intrigued with Rap’s answer to the question we (the LA FP) posed…. “What about whites who hate America’s racism, who identify with the black revolution, but who have a hard time organizing with other whites? Do you think there are significant numbers of such people and do you see anything that people like that could do in the way of actively participating in the struggle against racism and imperialism?”

And what do you think would have happened… where would we be today… if we followed his prescription: ”Whites can help us by arming us.” Would White Supremacists be non-existent… or greater in number?

As usual, the LA FP was offering up then what could have led to change now. We think it’s still worth the read.

And what else is on our mind?

Well, several weeks ago, we heard from RW Klarin… a fellow traveler back in the day, who sojourned in and about educational institutes as a student (Berkeley), an administrator, and a teacher (of history) for 30 (30!) years. Now retired, he’s visiting the places (people, too), not just to see them, but to re-view how they impacted our lives today. He put about a year’s worth of his discoveries into a book, quite interesting as it’s in a format that can make your own retirement into a wonder-full experience. Anyhow… he sent us his musings about Elysium Fields, we ran it, lots of folks liked it… long story made short, we’ve just posted another piece from him today at the ‘Remembrances’ Tab up above… AND you can trip out with him each Wednesday for the foreseeable future!